Disaster-Hit Coastal Areas Mourn Victims on 9th Anniversary

Minamisanriku, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--People in northeastern Japan coastal areas devastated by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami mourned victims from early in the morning on the disaster's ninth anniversary on Wednesday.

Flowers were laid in front of the remains of a tsunami-engulfed building that once housed a municipal disaster response center in the town of Minamisanriku in Miyagi Prefecture, where 43 workers died in the disaster.

"I have spent the past nine years thinking about how to survive another day," said Akio Sato, who has rebuilt his company in the town.

"It will take much more time to rebuild the lives and hearts of people," Sato, 69, said with a serious face.

The area around the building has been redeveloped as a disaster memorial park. Partially opened last year, it is expected to be completed this autumn.

