Tokyo Welcomes Seoul's Improvement Plan on Trade Control

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it welcomes South Korea's plan to improve its trade management system and that the two sides agreed to keep in touch toward resolving trade issues.

Tokyo made the announcement after the two countries held bureau chief-level policy dialogue on Tokyo's tighter controls on exports to South Korea. The talks, held using a teleconference system, began Tuesday morning and ended in the small hours of Wednesday, way beyond the scheduled close in the evening of Tuesday.

During the talks, South Korea urged Japan to lift the tightening in the export controls, claiming that it has resolved its export management issues. But Tokyo did not accept the request.

Participants included Yoichi Iida, director-general of the Trade Control Department of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Lee Ho-hyeon, director-general for international trade policy at the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Japan imposed stricter controls on South Korea-bound exports of semiconductor materials last summer due to concerns that they may be used for military purposes. Japan later removed South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners qualified for preferential treatment for export procedures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]