Tokyo Police Arrest 2 for Obtaining Stolen Cryptocurrency

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested two men on Wednesday for allegedly obtaining NEM, a cryptocurrency, that they knew was stolen in a cyberattack in 2018, according to investigative sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old doctor Takayoshi Doi from the city of Obihiro in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and 39-year-old company executive Masaki Kitamoto from the western Japan city of Osaka for suspected collection of crime proceeds, a violation of the law on the punishment of organized crimes.

According to the sources, the two suspects knew that the cryptocurrency they acquired was part of 58 billion yen's worth of NEM stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange operator Coincheck Inc. on Jan. 26, 2018. In the incident, almost all NEM owned by Coincheck's clients was fraudulently accessed and stolen.

The MPD suspects that the two traded other currencies such as Bitcoin for the stolen NEM in February and March 2018. Kitamoto is seen to have acquired more than 2 billion yen's worth of NEM at the time of the transaction.

Kitamoto has admitted the charges, while Doi has refused to speak to investigators, according to the sources.

