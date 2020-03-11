9 Years On, Abe Vows to Pass on March 2011 Disaster Lessons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--With Japan marking the ninth anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to pass on lessons from the unprecedented natural disasters to future generations.

"We should never allow precious lessons learned from massive sacrifices to fade away," Abe said at a small flower-laying ceremony held at the prime minister's office.

"We will boost efforts to make the country more resilient and create disaster-resistant 'furusato' hometowns," he said in a speech.

Progress has been made steadily on reconstruction efforts in areas devastated by the disaster, Abe said, adding that reconstruction programs have entered a final phase.

He vowed to continue support for people in disaster areas to rebuild their lives, as many people still live in temporary housing.

