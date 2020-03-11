Virus-Linked Closure Extended for Tokyo Disney Parks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Wednesday that it has decided to extend the closure period for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea to early April, amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The extension comes after the Japanese government asked on Tuesday for about 10 more days of restraint for large-scale events, Oriental Land, the operator of the two Disney theme parks in Japan, said.

The company initially planned to keep shut the theme parks in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, next to Tokyo, until next Sunday, after suspending their operations on Feb. 29 to prevent an increase in infections with the new virus.

The firm decided to reopen the parks in early April with consideration for the safety of the theme parks and the necessary preparatory period.

The opening of new facilities at Tokyo Disneyland will also be put back, from April 15 to mid-May or later, the company said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]