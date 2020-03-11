Honda Resumes Auto Plant Operations in Virus-Hit Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> on Wednesday resumed automobile plant operations in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus.

The move came as the business suspension period set by Hubei Province in response to the viral outbreak ended on Tuesday. Wuhan is the capital of the inland province.

Honda halted the Wuhan plant operations in line with the start of China's Lunar New Year holiday period in late January. The company initially planned to restart operations on Feb. 3 following the end of the holiday period.

The firm now plans to fully normalize vehicle production in the city while assessing the recovery in supply chains and other conditions.

Honda makes some 600,000 vehicles a year in Wuhan, about half of its total production in China.

