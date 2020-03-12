Child Victims of Social Media-Linked Crimes Hit Record in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of people under 18 who fell victim to social media-linked sexual and other crimes in Japan in 2019 rose 271 from the previous year to a record 2,082, government data showed Thursday.

The National Police Agency data said the number of child pornography victims increased 283 to 1,559, also a record high.

The NPA is calling on social networking website operators to take action while strengthening efforts to raise public awareness of crimes against children.

The social media-linked crime victims included 1,044 high school students, up 53, while the number of victims among junior high school students climbed a steeper 223 to 847, reflecting the growing use of smartphones among them. The number of victims among elementary school children rose 17 to 72.

By crime type, 844 victims under 18 suffered indecent sexual acts that violated juvenile protection ordinances. There were 49 victims of forced sexual intercourse and 46 kidnapping victims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]