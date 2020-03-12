School Bullying Cases Increase in Japan in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of school bullying cases handled by Japanese police in 2019 increased from the previous year to 203, with 266 students arrested or taken into custody, government data showed Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of elementary to high school students arrested or taken into custody for using violence at school fell 34 to 690, according to the National Police Agency data.

The total is on a downtrend, but the number of elementary school kids taken into custody for such an act rose to 160, twice the level five years before.

Of the total bullying cases, 113 involved violence and injury, while the number of social media-linked cases amounting to a violation of the law against child prostitution and pornography stood at 42.

Of the total 266 bullies, 66 were elementary school children, 140 were junior high school students, and 60 were senior high school students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]