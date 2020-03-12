U.S. Senators Warns Japan over Handling of Accused Ex-Nissan Exec

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Three U.S. senators have expressed their caution over Japan's treatment of former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> executive Greg Kelly, a U.S. citizen accused of financial misconduct in the Asian country.

The three--Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee)--posted a joint commentary Tuesday on political news website RealClearPolitics about the Japanese judiciary. Kelly has been indicted in Japan together with former Chairman Carlos Ghosn over the financial wrongdoing at the Japanese automaker.

Referring to what is called Japan's "hostage justice" system, the commentary said: "A number of Americans know this all too well. Mr. Kelly is now its leading example."

"His predicament is a cautionary tale for Americans thinking about working in Japan, raising serious questions about whether non-Japanese executives can comfortably work in Japan under its legal system," it said.

The two country's relationship "is at risk," if U.S. citizens and other non-Japanese executives question whether they can be treated fairly in Japan, the commentary also said.

