Japanese Firms Offering Meals to Kids amid School Closures

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Some companies in Japan are offering meals for free or at cheap prices to households with children whose schools closed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Such support is intended to help parents who need to prepare lunch for their children staying home, who usually eat lunch provided at schools.

Convenience store chain Lawson Inc. <2651> and restaurant chain Watami Co. <7522> have been flooded with orders since they started offering such support.

On Tuesday, Lawson started providing "onigiri" rice balls for free to after-school facilities across the country.

A facility in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward received 39 rice balls from the company on Tuesday. Kids there enjoyed eating them. The support by Lawson "reduces the burden on parents and is very helpful," said Toshiki Yokohari, 25, head of the facility.

