High Court Orders 734-M.-Yen Damages Payment to N-Disaster Evacuees

Sendai, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Thursday to pay 734 million yen in damages to 216 people who were forced to evacuate following the triple meltdown at TEPCO's disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant in March 2011.

The ruling is the first by a high court among the roughly 30 class action lawsuits filed around the country seeking damages for evacuation from one of the worst nuclear accidents in human history caused by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

In March 2018, the Iwaki branch of Fukushima District Court ordered TEPCO to pay damages totaling some 610 million yen, higher than the compensation offered by the company based on estimates under government-set standards.

But the plaintiffs, mainly evacuees from towns of Futaba and Naraha in Fukushima Prefecture, appealed the lower court decision, demanding an additional 1,880 million yen.

Hisaki Kobayashi, the judge presiding over the high court lawsuit, newly determined that TEPCO failed to take measures to protect the nuclear power plant from massive tsunami although it had already acknowledged the possibility of the occurrence of tidal waves as high as ones that struck the plant on March 11, 2011, based on long-term earthquake predictions released by a government research body in 2002.

