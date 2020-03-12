Acquittal of Man over Rape of Daughter Overturned

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court on Thursday overturned a lower court's ruling that found a man not guilty of raping his daughter when she was 19 years old.

Reversing the ruling by a Nagoya District Court branch, Nagoya High Court sentenced the man, 50, to a prison term of 10 years, as demanded by public prosecutors during the trial at the district court branch, for the crime of quasi-forcible intercourse.

The focal point was whether it was very difficult for the victim to physically or psychologically resist the father, a condition constituting the crime in the case.

The daughter was "deprived of her will to resist the father and was in a psychological state where it was extremely difficult to reject his demands," after she had continued to be sexually abused by him since she was a junior high school second-grader, Presiding Judge Mitsuru Horiuchi said.

"The man committed the despicable crime by taking advantage of her condition," the judge said, adding, "The physical and psychological pain she suffered is extremely severe and serious as the perpetrator is her real father."

