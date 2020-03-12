Kurabo to Sell 15-Minute Coronavirus Test Kit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese textile maker Kurabo Industries Ltd. <3106> said Thursday it will begin sales of a testing kit that can detect novel coronavirus infection in 15 minutes.

From Monday, the kit, capable of 10 tests, will be sold to testing and research institutions for 27,500 yen. Kurabo aims to supply kits with a total capacity of 10,000 tests per day.

Currently, the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test method is widely used. But it produces results in four to six hours after mucous membrane is collected from the throat or other parts of the body that are believed to be heavily infected with the virus.

Kurabo's kit, developed by a major Chinese reagent firm, makes infection judgment far quicker, for a red line will appear on a test strip only 15 minutes after blood sampled from a suspected carrier is mixed with a reagent on the strip if an antibody for the virus is created in the blood, the company said.

The immunochromatographic test kit has already been used by Chinese medical institutions, it added.

