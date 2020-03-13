Japan Post Group to More Than Halve New Recruits in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> said Thursday that it will hire 2,055 new graduates in April 2021, less than half of some 4,300 slated to start working for the postal service group next month.

The plan comes in line with the group's moves to review the marketing system at post offices following the discovery of improper sales practices for Kampo brand products of Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181>. Many Kampo insurance products are sold through post offices run by Japan Post Co.

Of the planned new recruits for next year, 1,740 will be assigned to Japan Post Co., 200 to Japan Post Bank <7182> and 105 to Japan Post Insurance. The holding company itself is set to employ 10 new graduates.

The number of new recruits will fall sharply at Japan Post Co. Some 300 people are scheduled to be deployed to post offices this spring for operations such as selling Kampo products. Japan Post Holdings has no plan to take on such workers next year.

Also on Thursday, Japan Post Holdings agreed with the labor union for the group to skip a pay scale increase in this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations. The accord marks the fifth straight year of no base wage hike.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]