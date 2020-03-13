4 More Fatal Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Four more people in Japan died of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus on Thursday.

Of the four, two were women in their 70s and 80s in Nagoya, the capital of the central prefecture of Aichi, and other two were a man in his 90s in Nagoya and a man in his 70s in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. The woman in her 80s and the Nagoya man had underlying high-blood pressure and heart disease, respectively.

In the city of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, four female patients in their 50s to 80s at a local medical institution were found to have the virus.

With a series of coronavirus infections having been confirmed at the institution, the Himeji city government is conducting virus checks on patients, nurses and doctors at the facility, suspecting in-hospital infections.

In Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, infection was confirmed for a woman in her 50s in Ichikawa who works at a nursery in the city and a man in his 60s in the city of Matsudo.

