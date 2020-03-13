Trump Predicts One-Year Delay in Tokyo Olympics over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 12 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games may be delayed for one year due to the ongoing spread of the new coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere in the world.

"This is just my idea--maybe they postpone it for a year," he told reporters at the White House. "Maybe they do that, if that's possible."

"I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place," Trump said. "I think if you cancel it, make it a year later, that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to be held between late July and early August. While Japan continues to see a rise in the number of infections with the new coronavirus, which originated in China, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the global coronavirus outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic.

Earlier this month, Trump said that he will leave a decision on whether to hold the Olympics as planned or cancel the games to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "It's a sad thing" if the event is called off, because the Olympic venues are beautiful and incredible, he also said at the time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]