36 Pct of Firms in Japan Worried about Olympics Cancellation

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Fully 36.0 pct of companies in Japan are worried about a possible cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a recent private survey.

This was shown in the survey on an impact of the coronavirus spread on business activity by Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd., released Thursday.

"Even rescheduling or postponement is expected to make a big impact," according to Tokyo Shoko Research analysis.

The survey was conducted over the week to Sunday on companies in various sectors. Valid responses came from 16,327 companies.

