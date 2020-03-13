G-7 Confirms Cooperation over Coronavirus: U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major countries Thursday confirmed cooperation to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh had a teleconference to discuss the issue with his counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Commission.

"The G-7 is in regular contact and committed to continued international cooperation to address the global health and economic impacts of COVID-19," the department said in a statement.

The United States, the holder of this year's G-7 presidency, hosted the teleconference as financial markets remained volatile on concern about the virus spread.

The G-7 plans to hold the planned meeting of their finance ministers and central bank heads in April through a video conference system.

