No Delay or Postponement of Tokyo Games: IOC Coates

Olympia, Greece, March 12 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee senior official John Coates said Thursday that there will be no delay or postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Asked if he can confirm there will be no delay or postponement of the summer games, Coates said: "Absolutely. We commit to commencing the Games' opening ceremony on July 24."

Coates supervises Tokyo's preparations for the games as IOC coordination commission chairman. He made the comment after the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

The processes to select athletes for the games, however, have been affected by the COVID-19 spread, with many qualifying events postponed or canceled.

