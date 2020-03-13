Abe Cabinet OKs Bills to Raise Retirement Age for Govt Workers to 65

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet on Friday approved a set of bills to raise the retirement age for government workers to 65 in stages, aiming to get the legislation enacted during the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The move comes as the government is working on what it calls pan-generational social security reform. It hopes that private companies will also raise their age limits, in order to allow elderly workers to secure jobs in Japan's aging society.

The bills call for revising the National Public Service Act, the Public Prosecutor's Office Act and the Self-Defense Forces Act.

Through the new legislation, the government will raise the retirement age for national public servants by one year every two years starting fiscal 2022, from the current 60 to 65 in fiscal 2030, and that for public prosecutors from the current 63 to 64 in fiscal 2022 and 65 in fiscal 2024.

In line with the retirement age hike, the government will introduce a system to remove employees from managerial posts when they reach 60, in a bid to facilitate generational changes. Salaries for those over 60 will be reduced to around 70 pct of earlier levels.

