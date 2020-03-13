Graduation Ceremony Held at Okayama School Flooded in 2018

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A junior high school in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, which was flooded by torrential rains in July 2018 held a graduation ceremony on Friday at its original building for the first time in two years.

At the ceremony, 75 students graduated from the school, located in the city's Mabicho district.

As a measure against the novel coronavirus, school Principal Yoshinori Saito handed a graduation certificate only to a representative of the students. In normal years, certificates are handed to all of graduating students.

This year, instead, the students were each shown on a screen when they stood up after their names were called.

The school building underwent renovation as the rainwater reached as high as the second floor.

