Abe, Trump Discuss Responses to Virus Pandemic

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, in phone talks on Friday morning, discussed responses to the new coronavirus, which has been spreading across the world.

During the 50-minute talks, the two leaders exchanged opinions on the current state of the global economy, which has been hit hard by the virus crisis, and challenges that demand joint action by the two countries, according to Japanese government sources.

The phone talks were held at the request of the U.S. side, the sources said.

Abe explained to Trump about Tokyo's measures to contain the spread of the virus, including requests for voluntary restraints on large-scale events and temporary school closures, as well as efforts to strengthen the preparedness of medical institutions.

Abe informed Trump of Tokyo's determination to continue dealing with the situation decisively and in a timely manner.

