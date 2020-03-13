Trump Floats One-Year Olympic Delay over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 12 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games may be delayed for one year due to the ongoing global spread of the new coronavirus.

"This is just my idea--maybe they postpone it for a year," he told reporters at the White House. "Maybe they do that, if that's possible."

"I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place," Trump said. "I think if you cancel it, make it a year later, that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."

This was the first time that the U.S. president mentioned the possibility of a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

He later had telephone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. After that, Trump said on Twitter, "Good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister. Lots of options!"

