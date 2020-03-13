Abe Given Power to Declare Emergency in Coronavirus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted Friday a law amendment giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the power to declare a state of emergency and take drastic measures in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.

The amendment was approved by a majority vote in a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, with support from the ruling camp as well as major opposition parties the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The revised law, newly covering the coronavirus, will allow the government to declare a state of emergency to authorize governors of the 47 prefectures to place restrictions on the private rights of citizens.

The original law on special measures to combat new types of influenza was enacted in 2012 under the administration of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

The revised law will be put into force as early as Saturday. It will cover COVID-19, which is caused by the new coronavirus, for up to two years, although the government is planning to shorten the coverage period to one year for the time being.

