Abe Cabinet Approval Almost Flat in March: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The approval and disapproval rates for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet in March remained almost unchanged from the previous month, a Jiji press survey showed Friday.

Support for the cabinet inched up 0.7 percentage point from the previous month to 39.3 pct, while the disapproval rate fell 1.0 point to 38.8 pct, according to the survey. The standstill came despite public criticism over the government's handling of the new coronavirus epidemic.

As many as 78.2 pct of respondents said Abe is not fulfilling his responsibility of giving explanations about a scandal concerning government-funded annual cherry blossom-viewing parties hosted by the prime minister, while 7.2 pct said that he is. On whether the Diet, Japan's parliament, should continue pursuing the issue, 22.6 pct said it needs to while 59.8 pct answered that it does not.

On reasons for supporting the cabinet, with more than one answer allowed, 22.3 pct said there is no other suitable person for prime minister, 8.1 pct said Abe has leadership skills and 7.0 pct said they trust him.

Among those who disapproved of the cabinet, 22.1 pct said they do not trust Abe, 20.5 pct said they have no expectations of the cabinet and 12.7 said the cabinet's policies are bad.

