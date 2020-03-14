Services for Worry-Free Video Meetings in High Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Companies rushing to adopt teleworking amid the spread of the new coronavirus are seeking services that help employees attend video meetings from home without worrying about makeup or the background.

CyberLink, the Tokyo unit of Taiwanese information technology company CyberLink Corp., offers PerfectCam, which uses artificial intelligence to blur or replace users' background during video meetings. It can also give virtual makeup to users on the screen.

Inquiries about the service surged as the virus spread, company officials said. The company has clinched more than three times as many contracts in January-March as during normal times, they said.

The service has been welcomed by users, who say they can wear the same kind of makeup as usual on the screen and do not have to worry if a family member passes in the background during video calls.

Tokyo-based technology startup Ziku Technologies Inc. is developing a service called vmeets with a feature that replaces users with avatars looking like anime characters on the screen during web conferences.

