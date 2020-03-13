Iconic Fish Train in Japan Completes Last Run

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 13 (Jiji Press)--An iconic train used for transporting fish caught off the Ise-Shima region in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, to Osaka completed its last run Friday, drawing to a close its history of some 56 years.

Railway fans saw off the train, operated by Kintetsu Railway Co., as it left Osaka-Uehommachi Station in the western city of Osaka in the evening on its way back to Ujiyamada Station in the city of Ise in Mie.

The special train, reserved for fish dealers and catches, was operated every day, excluding Sundays and public holidays, between the two stations. The number of users had constantly been in decline since peaking at over 100 per day, prompting Kintetsu to end the service.

The termination came one day before the start of the railway operator's new train timetable. From now, the service will be replaced by a dedicated railcar connected to a regular Kintetsu express train to allow some fish to continue to be sent to Osaka by rail.

"I remember seeing the train together with my son, a train lover, when he was small," a 57-year-old housewife from Osaka who came to see the train at Osaka-Uehommachi Station said.

