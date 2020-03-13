Some Nozomi Shinkansen Trains to Be Suspended over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022> said Friday it will reduce services on its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations later this month, due to a plunge in passengers amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The company, better known as JR Tokai, will cancel some of the Nozomi fastest trains of the line from next Thursday to March 31, with the number of trains to be suspended coming to up to 27 per day. A total of 192 Nozomi trains will be canceled during the period.

Many of the trains to be suspended are those planned for extra services to meet an expected surge in travel demand during the spring break period. The company will allow people who have purchased tickets for the affected Nozomi trains to switch to other Shinkansen trains or get refunds without fees.

All Hikari and Kodama trains between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station, in the western Japan city of Osaka, on the Shinkansen line will be operated as scheduled during the period, the company said.

On Tuesday, JR Tokai said that the number of passengers on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line in the first nine days of March plummeted 56 pct from a year before, apparently reflecting growing moves among companies and people to avoid business and sightseeing trips amid the coronavirus outbreak.

