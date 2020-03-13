Some Shinkansen Trains to Be Suspended over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Three Japan Railways Group companies said Friday that they will temporarily reduce their Shinkansen bullet train services in response to a fall in the number of passengers amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, will cancel some of the Nozomi fastest trains for the Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station, in the western city of Osaka, from next Thursday to March 31, with up to 27 trains per day to be suspended. A total of 192 Nozomi trains will be canceled during the period.

West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, will cancel a total of 30 Hikari trains on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Shin-Osaka and Hakata Station, in the southwestern city of Fukuoka, during the same period.

Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, will reduce the number of Sakura trains on the Kyushu Shinkansen Line linking Hakata and Kagoshima-Chuo Station, in the city of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, by 19 in total between March 20 and April 5.

Many of the trains to be suspended are extra services planned to meet an expected surge in travel demand during the spring break period. The three JR companies will allow people who have purchased tickets for the affected trains to switch to other Shinkansen trains or get refunds without fees.

