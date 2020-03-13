ASDF Aerobatic Team Draws Olympic Rings in Sky

Newsfrom Japan

Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--The Blue Impulse aerobatic team of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force drew in practice the five Olympic rings in the sky with colored smoke on Friday, a week ahead of the arrival of the Olympic flame at the unit's home base in the country's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi.

ASDF officials checked how the rings drawn above the ASDF's Matsushima base by a unit from the acrobatic team were seen from the ground.

Shortly past 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT), a total of 12 T-4 practice aircraft took off from the base in the city of Higashimatsushima and drew the Olympic rings in the five colors of blue, yellow, black, green and red three times in the cloudy sky. Each ring had some 1,200 meters in diameter.

The unit drew the five rings at altitudes of some 1,500 meters and some 800 meters so that it can skywrite the Olympic symbol in any weather conditions at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the Olympic flame for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. The ceremony will be held at the Matsushima base on March 20, when the flame arrives in Japan, at the ASDF facility.

The Blue Impulse unit, comprising 14 ASDF members, including reserve personnel, will employ a six-aircraft formation. Of the six aircraft, one will guide the other five for drawing the Olympic rings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]