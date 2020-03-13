IOC to Follow WHO's Advice on Tokyo Olympics: Bach

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, March 13 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Thursday he will follow the advice of the World Health Organization if it recommends the Tokyo Olympic Games' cancelation or postponement due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Bach said the IOC is making its all-out efforts to open the Tokyo Games on July 24 as schedued.

But he also said he will take advice from the WHO, calling the organization a group of experts on the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the WHO has already clarified its stance of only giving the IOC technical suggestions, holding the organizer responsible for making a decision on the upcoming event.

In the interview, Bach showed willingness to flexibly deal with the situation where the global virus outbreak is hampering the process of qualifying athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]