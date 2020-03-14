G-7 Leaders to Discuss Coronavirus by Videoconference Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, March 13 (Jiji Press)--French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations will hold an emergency videoconference on Monday to discuss measures to fight the global outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The leaders will "coordinate research efforts on a vaccine and treatments," and work on economic and financial issues related to the epidemic, Macron said on Twitter.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Earlier on Friday, Macron had telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The G-7 videoconference will come after the World Health Organization declared on Wednesday a global pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in China.

