Trump to Nominate Weinstein to Be U.S. Ambassador to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he intends to nominate Kenneth Weinstein, president of the Hudson Institute think tank, to be U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Weinstein is said to be in a close relationship with Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Approval from the U.S. Senate is needed before Weinstein takes office.

After entering the politically conservative think tank in 1991, Weinstein assumed the current post in March 2011.

He launched the Washington-based institute's Japan Chair and appointed H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser to Trump, as head of the new division specializing in Japan.

The institute has been influential in U.S. political and business circles as a think tank having the closest ties with the Trump administration.

