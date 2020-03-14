Takanawa Gateway Station Opens in Central Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Takanawa Gateway Station, a new train station on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, opened on Saturday.

It is the first Yamanote Line station in 49 years and the 30th station on the busy loop line.

Some 350 people stood in line in front of the new station, which also serves JR East's Keihin-Tohoku Line, from early in the morning to see its opening.

The crowd took pictures with smartphones when the shutter in front of the ticket gates was opened at 4:15 a.m. (7:15 p.m. Friday GMT).

The first train, which arrived at 4:35 a.m., left the station while blowing the horn following a signal from station manager Taka Nakamura.

