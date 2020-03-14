Anti-NHK Party Raided over Improper Info Acquisition
Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have searched locations related to a single-issue political party for its alleged improper acquisition of personal information on viewer contracts with Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, it was learned Saturday.
A person linked to Takashi Tachibana, head of NHK kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (Party to Protect the People from NHK), disclosed the searches in a video posted on YouTube.
The party is suspected of forcible obstruction of business and violating the unfair competition prevention law.
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department conducted a voluntary questioning of Tachibana, 52, on Saturday. The MPD is believed to analyze seized materials in order to decide whether to build a case against the party.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Tachibana filmed the screen of a tablet device used by an NHK viewing fee collector and illicitly obtained viewer contract information, which is trade secrets for NHK.
