Not Time to Declare Emergency over Coronavirus: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday the current situation of the new coronavirus epidemic in Japan does not warrant him to declare a state of emergency under a revised law.

With the remarks, Abe suggested that his government will make every effort to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Also at a news conference, he expressed his intention of drawing up a large-scale economic package in the near future, saying his government will "exercise its agility to quickly roll out necessary and sufficient economic and fiscal measures."

Abe said he will listen to opinions from experts to determine cautiously whether he should declare a state of emergency as doing so would restrict the private rights of citizens.

At the same time, he signaled his readiness to declare an emergency if the situation becomes increasingly serious. "I am determined to implement legal measures if necessary," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]