JAL, Hawaiian Airlines Fail to Get OK for Joint Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> and Hawaiian Airlines were unable to obtain a U.S. regulatory permission for their plans to start joint operations between Japan and Hawaii, according to JAL.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has decided not to approve their joint operations as an exception to the antitrust law.

JAL will revise the plans and file an application for approval again, officials said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]