Isetan to Withdraw from Bangkok

Bangkok, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> will close its Isetan department store housed in the Central World shopping center in central Bangkok at the end of August, according to informed sources.

The withdrawal from Bangkok is expected to be announced on Monday.

Isetan opened for business in Thailand in 1992 and has continued operations for 28 years.

The Japanese company's floor leasing contract with a real estate company under the wing of Thailand's Central Department Store group will expire on Aug. 31.

Isetan is believed to have decided not to renew the contract.

