Japan, Britain Reaffirm G-7 Cooperation on Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, reaffirmed Sunday the importance of close cooperation among the Group of Seven major countries to fight the global spread of the new coronavirus.

During 40-minute telephone talks, Abe and Johnson also agreed that their countries will work together to ensure that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held as scheduled this summer, according to Japanese officials.

Abe briefed Johnson on his government's measures to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

Abe said it is important that the G-7 countries show firm responses from the viewpoint of preventing a slump of the global economy. Besides Japan and Britain, the G-7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

Regarding group virus infections on the British-flagged cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan for weeks until early this month, Abe said the Japanese government provided support from a humanitarian standpoint. Johnson expressed gratitude for Japan's measures.

