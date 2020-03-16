Cancellations of Job Offers Increasing in Japan in Virus Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Cancellations of informal job offers are increasing in Japan as companies are concerned about the impact on their earnings from the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 9, a female two-year college student in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, received a brief notice that an informal job offer made to her had been withdrawn.

"We can't afford to hire new graduates as we have no work due to the coronavirus," an official of the wedding company she was supposed to join in April said on the phone, according to the 20-year-old student.

"I wonder what they think about my life and the money I put into job-hunting activities," the student said, angrily.

A 28-year-old male worker in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, said that a mobile-phone sales agent told him that it had decided not to hire him, just a few days after the company gave him an informal job offer.

