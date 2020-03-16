Contact-Free Delivery Services Expanding in Japan amid Virus Fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Contact-free delivery services are increasing in the restraint chain industry in Japan in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Domino's Pizza Japan Inc., Pizza Hut Japan Ltd. and McDonald's Co. (Japan) have started contact-free delivery services in a bid to ease concerns among customers over infections.

Domino's Pizza offers its contact-free delivery at all of its over 600 outlets across the country.

The delivery staff places an empty box at a designated place, such as by the entrance of the customer's house, and leaves the ordered products packed in a bag on top of the box.

The person making the delivery moves at least 2 meters away from the bag containing the products after ringing the doorbell and then confirms whether the customer actually takes the bag.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]