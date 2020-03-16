Kyushu Elec Halts Nuclear Reactor for Delayed Antiterror Work

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> on Monday suspended a nuclear reactor as work to build facilities to be used in the event of terror attacks will not be completed within a deadline.

It was the first time for a nuclear reactor in Japan to be halted due to a delay in the construction of such facilities.

The No. 1 reactor at the firm's Sendai nuclear plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is now scheduled to resume power generation late December this year.

Kyushu Electric started to reduce power output at the No. 1 reactor at 2:30 a.m. Monday (5:30 p.m. Sunday GMT). Power generation was brought to a halt at 9 a.m., and the reactor was shut down at around 1 p.m., according to the company.

During the suspension, Kyushu Electric will conduct routine inspections of the reactor while aiming to complete the construction of the antiterrorism facilities, including an emergency control room.

