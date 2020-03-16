BOJ to Hold Policy-Setting Meeting from Noon Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan said Monday it will hold a policy-setting meeting from noon on the day, moving up the meeting that was scheduled for two days from Wednesday.

The BOJ is expected to discuss measures to deal with recent turmoil in financial markets amid the global spread of the new coronavirus.

The unscheduled meeting of the Japanese central bank's Policy Board will the first under BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who took office in March 2013. The BOJ last held such an extraordinary policy meeting on Nov. 30, 2011.

