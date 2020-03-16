15 Coronavirus Clusters Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of clusters of novel coronavirus infections in Japan totaled 15 as of noon Sunday (3 a.m. GMT), the health ministry has said.

The clusters with confirmed infections of at least five people were found in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the central prefecture of Aichi, the western prefecture of Osaka and seven other prefectures.

The ministry has created a map to show the locations of the clusters based on analysis partly by Tohoku University Prof. Hitoshi Oshitani, a member of a government expert panel. The map is available on the ministry's website.

The map shows a cluster of at least 50 cases as a circle in red, at least 10 cases in blue and at least five in green. On the map, a red circle was seen only in Osaka, where a number of people caught the virus through music events.

By prefecture, the western prefecture of Kobe had the largest number of clusters with three, followed by Hokkaido, Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, and Aichi with two each.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]