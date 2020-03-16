BOJ Decides Additional Easing to Deal with Coronavirus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan at a policy-setting meeting Monday adopted additional monetary easing steps, to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BOJ Policy Board decided by a unanimous vote to double its annual purchases of exchange-traded funds and Japan real estate investment trusts, or J-REITs, to 12 trillion yen and 180 billion yen, respectively, and raise the upper limit on its purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds by 2 trillion yen.

The board also unanimously voted to introduce new money market operations to facilitate corporate financing.

Meanwhile, the BOJ board decided by a vote of seven to two to maintain its yield curve control policy, with the short-term policy rate at minus 0.1 pct, stopping short of lowering the rate further into negative territory, and the long-term rate target around zero pct.

The BOJ lowered its assessment of the Japanese economy, saying in a statement issued after the meeting that economic activity in the nation "has been weak recently due mainly to the impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus."

