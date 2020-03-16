Man Sentenced to Death for 2016 Murder of 19 Disabled in Sagamihara

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama District Court on Monday handed down a death sentence, as sought by public prosecutors, to a former worker at a care home for mentally disabled people in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, over the July 2016 mass murder there.

The court found that the accused, Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had full capacity to take criminal responsibility when he carried out the knife attack, which killed 19 residents aged between 19 and 70 at the facility, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, and injured 24 others, as well as two facility workers, in the predawn hours of July 26, 2016. Uematsu was a former worker at Tsukui Yamayuri-en.

During Uematsu's trial, the prosecution argued that his work experience at the facility led him to believe that heavily disabled people who cannot communicate with others should be killed.

The defense claimed that Uematsu should be acquitted because he was suffering cannabis psychosis and in a state of insanity at the time of the attack.

