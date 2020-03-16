Man Sentenced to Death for 2016 Murder of 19 Disabled

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced to death a former worker at a care home for mentally disabled people near Tokyo for the July 2016 stabbing rampage that killed 19 people there.

The court found that the accused, Satoshi Uematsu, 30, had full capacity to take criminal responsibility when he carried out the attack at the facility, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Uematsu killed 19 residents aged between 19 and 70 and injured 24 others plus two facility workers in the predawn hours of July 26, 2016, according to the ruling.

"This is a crime motivated by a strong murderous intent, and its result is tremendously serious beyond comparison with other cases," Presiding Judge Kiyoshi Aonuma said, handing down the death sentence as sought by public prosecutors.

The focus of the trial was his capacity to take criminal responsibility.

