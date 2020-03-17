G-7 Leaders Hold Videoconference amid Virus Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major countries held an emergency videoconference Monday night to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters after the session that he proposed the G-7 nations take all possible measures, including economic and fiscal policy steps, to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the global economy.

Abe said he also called for G-7 cooperation in accelerating coronavirus drug development.

Other G-7 leaders supported a determination to realize the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in full as a testament to human abilities to defeat the virus, Abe added.

"The novel coronavirus is tough stuff, but we can certainly defeat it if the G-7 is united. We've shared such a view," Abe stressed.

