G-7 Leaders Vow to Employ All Means against Virus Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major countries vowed in a statement announced after an emergency videoconference Monday night to employ all measures to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economy.

"We resolve to coordinate measures and do whatever it takes, using all policy tools, to achieve strong growth in the G-7 economies, and to safeguard against downside risks," the statement said.

"To this end, we are mobilizing the full range of instruments, including monetary and fiscal measures, as well as targeted actions, to support immediately and as much as necessary the workers, companies and sectors most affected," it added.

The statement called for international cooperation in implementing measures such as adequate border administration to put an end to the spread of the new coronavirus, which originated in China.

At the videoconference, which lasted some 50 minutes, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan is currently making preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which is scheduled to take place this summer, and that the country aims to hold the quadrennial sporting events "on a full scale as proof of mankind's abilities to defeat the virus."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]