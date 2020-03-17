Face Mask Littering Causing Headaches in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--With more and more people wearing face masks due to the spread of the new coronavirus, littering of them on roads and other places is becoming an issue in Japan.

An expert warned people against blindly discarding face masks out of fears of infecting others.

An hour's stroll in Tokyo's busy Shibuya district on Monday afternoon led to the discovery of seven discarded face masks.

Many restaurants are at a loss of how to get rid of face masks left behind by customers.

A 24-year-old employee at a Shibuya bar said that masks left on tables and sofas by customers are giving him a headache. There are as many as five or six discarded face masks a day, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]